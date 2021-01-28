Astral Poly's board to consider bonus issue

Astral Poly Technik rose 2.48% to Rs 1,690 after the company said its board will consider issue of bonus shares at its meeting scheduled on February 3.

In the past three months, the stock has added 47.14% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has gained 17.61% during the same period.

In a BSE filing made after market hours yesterday, the company said that the board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, 3 February 2021 to consider proposal for issue of bonus equity shares.

On the same day, the board will also consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2020.

Astral Poly Technik is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pipes, fittings and adhesive solutions. Its product range includes pipe category for plumbing, industrial, drainage, fire protection, agriculture, electrical conduit and ancillary, and adhesive category for construction, maintenance, wood care and automotive.

