Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit declines 57.75% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit declines 17.85% in the March 2020 quarter
Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit rises 30.25% in the December 2019 quarter
Astral Poly Technik standalone net profit declines 16.20% in the March 2020 quarter
Board of Astral Poly Technik approves change in Chairman
Astral Poly Technik rises after Q3 PAT jumps 30% Y-o-Y
-
Sales decline 33.42% to Rs 403.90 croreNet profit of Astral Poly Technik declined 57.75% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.42% to Rs 403.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 606.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales403.90606.60 -33 OPM %13.2015.31 -PBDT51.3092.40 -44 PBT22.8068.00 -66 NP19.9047.10 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU