JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NMDC records jump in production and sales in July
Business Standard

Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit declines 57.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.42% to Rs 403.90 crore

Net profit of Astral Poly Technik declined 57.75% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.42% to Rs 403.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 606.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales403.90606.60 -33 OPM %13.2015.31 -PBDT51.3092.40 -44 PBT22.8068.00 -66 NP19.9047.10 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 07:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU