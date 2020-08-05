Astral Poly Technik consolidated net profit declines 57.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.42% to Rs 403.90 crore

Net profit of Astral Poly Technik declined 57.75% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 47.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.42% to Rs 403.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 606.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.403.90606.6013.2015.3151.3092.4022.8068.0019.9047.10

