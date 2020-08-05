Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.64% to Rs 427.29 croreNet Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.64% to Rs 427.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 800.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales427.29800.84 -47 OPM %17.1411.91 -PBDT12.0416.51 -27 PBT-15.95-10.81 -48 NP-15.95-10.81 -48
