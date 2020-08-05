JUST IN
Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.64% to Rs 427.29 crore

Net Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.64% to Rs 427.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 800.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales427.29800.84 -47 OPM %17.1411.91 -PBDT12.0416.51 -27 PBT-15.95-10.81 -48 NP-15.95-10.81 -48

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 07:56 IST

