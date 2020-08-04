Parmeshwari Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 61.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.36% to Rs 13.84 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills declined 61.94% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.36% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.8436.7717.6312.051.102.660.711.950.591.55

