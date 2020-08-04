Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 91.66% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net Loss of Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reported to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.66% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

