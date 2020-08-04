JUST IN
Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 91.66% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net Loss of Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reported to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.66% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.8634.28 -92 OPM %-82.17-2.39 -PBDT-2.29-0.69 -232 PBT-4.67-3.12 -50 NP-4.67-3.12 -50

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 17:22 IST

