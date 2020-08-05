Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 659.55% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Geojit Financial waives off brokerage charges for healthcare professionals
Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 209.41% in the March 2020 quarter
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Investor wealth jumps Rs 3.98 lakh cr as mkts make strong comeback
Bourses halt trading for first time in 12 years
-
Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 91.00 croreNet profit of Geojit Financial Services rose 659.55% to Rs 23.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 91.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales91.0073.89 23 OPM %43.8527.64 -PBDT39.1520.29 93 PBT33.0615.21 117 NP23.853.14 660
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU