Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 659.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services rose 659.55% to Rs 23.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 91.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

