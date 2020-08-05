JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NMDC records jump in production and sales in July
Business Standard

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 659.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 91.00 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services rose 659.55% to Rs 23.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 91.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales91.0073.89 23 OPM %43.8527.64 -PBDT39.1520.29 93 PBT33.0615.21 117 NP23.853.14 660

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 07:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU