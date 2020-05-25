Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit declines 94.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.56% to Rs 386.05 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Machine Works declined 94.39% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.56% to Rs 386.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 581.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.02% to Rs 27.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 185.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.94% to Rs 1574.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2711.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

