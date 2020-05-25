Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit declines 94.39% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.56% to Rs 386.05 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Machine Works declined 94.39% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.56% to Rs 386.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 581.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.02% to Rs 27.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 185.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.94% to Rs 1574.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2711.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales386.05581.06 -34 1574.502711.77 -42 OPM %-1.745.49 -0.7110.10 - PBDT19.2861.21 -69 104.54375.12 -72 PBT5.6449.56 -89 49.28319.76 -85 NP1.8833.53 -94 27.77185.38 -85
