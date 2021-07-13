Astral, Strides Pharma firm up on F&O entry

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday (12 July) announced inclusion of Astral and Strides Pharma Science in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment with effect from 30 July 2021.

Astral (up 3.6%) and Strides Pharma Science (up 3.81%) advanced in early trade.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was up 70.85 or 0.45% at 15,763.45.

The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit will be informed on 29 July 2021 through a separate circular, NSE stated.

