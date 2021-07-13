RIL invests Rs 1 lakh in Reliance New Energy Solar

Reliance Industries (RIL) has invested Rs 1 lakh in Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL), a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary.

RNESL is incorporated to undertake activities relating to solar energy. RNESL is yet to commence its business operations.

RIL is the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

On a consolidated basis, RIL reported 108.36% surge in net profit to Rs 13,227 crore on 9.59% increase in net sales to Rs 149,575 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

The RIL scrip rose 0.72% to currently trade at Rs 2099.55 on the BSE.

