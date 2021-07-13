FDC launches Favipiravir oral suspension

FDC launched India's first oral suspension of Favipiravir - Favenza Oral Suspension, used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

This prescription-only solution is currently available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country.

The Favenza suspension is unique due to its Convenient Loading Dose (Day 1) of 18 ml in the morning and 18 ml in the evening. The results of which are equivalent to 9 tablets of Favipiravir 400mg making the process of Covid-19 treatment hassle free.

India, with the second highest number of cases globally, is seeing about 50,000 cases being added every day. Though on a decline, the second wave is far from over and there are fears of an oncoming third wave.

Mayank Tikkha, General Manager - Business Development & Commercial Excellence, FDC commented, With positive cases on the rise again, now is the time to provide healthcare warriors in our country with viable options in this continuous battle against this disease.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 July 2021. Shares of FDC rose 1.88% to settle at Rs 374.60 yesterday.

FDC is a fully integrated research-oriented pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)