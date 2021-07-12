TCS partners with Converge

The Indian IT major's digital services platform will help the broadband provider simplify business processes, speed up product innovation, and personalize customer engagement.

In a regulatory filing, TCS announced that it is partnering with Converge ICT Solutions Inc, an end-to-end high-speed fiber broadband provider in the Philippines, to help the latter further enhance the customer experience for its fast-growing subscriber base.

In partnership with TCS, Converge has embarked on a major business transformation journey, to build a flexible and future-ready digital core to offer new and enhanced digital services to its customers.

TCS' transformational solution will help Converge reduce complexity in operations, improve customer and employee experience, drive product innovation, enable faster service delivery, and support its growth aspirations.

Shiju Varghese, country head for TCS Philippines said, We will use our deep domain knowledge, expertise in digital technologies, and investments in innovation and intellectual property to help Converge accelerate their transformation journey and achieve their aspiration to be a world-class ICT provider that empowers people, businesses, and the nation. Our digital business platform will speed up deployment, improve user adoption, enhance customer experience and provide a competitive edge.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. On a consolidated basis, TCS' net profit fell 2.57% to Rs 9,008 crore on 3.90% increase in net sales to Rs 45,411 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of TCS were down 0.52% at Rs 3,191.05 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)