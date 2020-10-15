Mindtree Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 October 2020.

Mindtree Ltd lost 6.60% to Rs 1450.9 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87830 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd tumbled 5.99% to Rs 11.92. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd crashed 5.33% to Rs 247. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22318 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd corrected 5.17% to Rs 1298. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29222 shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd plummeted 4.95% to Rs 149.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37175 shares in the past one month.

