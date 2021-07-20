Astron Paper Q1 PAT remains flat at Rs 2 cr

On a consolidated basis, Astron Paper & Board Mill's net profit rose 0.26% to Rs 1.83 crore on 67.16% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 112.45 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax fell 0.42% to Rs 2.36 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 2.37 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings was declared post trading hours yesterday, 19 July 2021.

Astron Paper & Board Mill is engaged in manufacturing of Kraft paper. The company makes the full range of Kraft paper ranging from GSM 80 to 350 GSM with 22 -35 BF.

Shares of Astron Paper & Board Mill fell 4.57% to Rs 66.80 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 66 to Rs 68.80 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)