FMCG stocks edge higher

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 17.94 points or 0.13% at 13610.5 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 3.28%), Marico Ltd (up 1.4%),CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 1.34%),Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (up 1.09%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nestle India Ltd (up 0.35%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 0.34%), Varun Beverages Ltd (up 0.33%), Venkys (India) Ltd (up 0.2%), and Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 4.71%), Cupid Ltd (down 3.77%), and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 3.72%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 336.2 or 0.64% at 52217.2.

The Nifty 50 index was down 102.8 points or 0.65% at 15649.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 177.43 points or 0.67% at 26203.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.1 points or 0.51% at 8032.99.

On BSE,1136 shares were trading in green, 1541 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)