Brigade Enterprises Ltd Falls 2.87%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Drops 1.28%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 14.41% over last one month compared to 14.15% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.22% drop in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 2.87% today to trade at Rs 314.45. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.28% to quote at 3130.07. The index is up 14.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd decreased 2.34% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 2.29% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 101.59 % over last one year compared to the 39.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 5367 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21659 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 357.35 on 15 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 133.85 on 20 Jul 2020.

