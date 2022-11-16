Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Atlantic Commercial Company standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2022 quarter
Sanmitra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Champion Commercial Company standalone net profit declines 92.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Slesha Commercial reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Ujala Commercial reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Atlantic Commercial Company reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %66.670 -PBDT0.020 0 PBT0.020 0 NP0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU