Angel One update on business performance for Feb'22

Angel One announced that its client base increased by 5% to 8.76 million in February 2022 compared to 8.34 million in January 2022.
The company's average client funding book increased 3.6% to Rs 16.38 billion in February 2022 compared to Rs 15.82 billion in January 2022.
Overall average daily turnover rose 9% to Rs 8881 billion in February 2022 compared to Rs 8148 billion in January 2022. Average daily turnover in F&O segment rose 8.9% to Rs 8643 billion in February 2022 compared to Rs 7938 billion in January 2022.
Retail turnover market share for equity segment stood at 20.8% in February 2022 compared to 21.1% in January 2022, while for F&O segment, it stood at 20.8% in February 2022 compared to 21.2% in January 2022.
