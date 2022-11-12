Atul Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Atul Healthcare to acquire 50% stake in Valsad Institute of Medical Sciences
Atul Auto rises as June total sales jumps 151% YoY
Atul Auto spurts on fund raising plan
Atul Auto soars after board approves preferential allotment of warrants
Atul consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 44.47% to Rs 120.20 croreNet Loss of Atul Auto reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.47% to Rs 120.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 83.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales120.2083.20 44 OPM %5.67-4.13 -PBDT3.56-4.49 LP PBT0.09-6.21 LP NP-0.12-4.19 97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU