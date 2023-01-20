Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 17.49 points or 1.04% at 1671.45 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.57%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.84%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.76%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.42%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.35%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.25%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.79%), ITI Ltd (down 0.33%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.31%).

On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.89%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.3%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.93%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 73.39 or 0.12% at 60785.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.4 points or 0.18% at 18075.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 51.87 points or 0.18% at 28721.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 34.32 points or 0.38% at 8949.36.

On BSE,1671 shares were trading in green, 1767 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

