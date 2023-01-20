Alpa Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd, DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Orient Press Ltd and Starlit Power Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 January 2023.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd tumbled 7.87% to Rs 73.2 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50286 shares in the past one month.

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd lost 6.56% to Rs 296.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20537 shares in the past one month.

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd crashed 6.42% to Rs 274. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2844 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd dropped 6.03% to Rs 67.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6565 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10192 shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd slipped 5.79% to Rs 7.16. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4680 shares in the past one month.

