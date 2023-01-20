Volumes soar at Coforge Ltd counter

Coforge Ltd clocked volume of 16.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares

DCM Shriram Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 January 2023.

Coforge Ltd clocked volume of 16.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.08% to Rs.4,128.40. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd witnessed volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15140 shares. The stock dropped 0.44% to Rs.891.25. Volumes stood at 39406 shares in the last session.

Engineers India Ltd registered volume of 176.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.34% to Rs.87.80. Volumes stood at 14.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd registered volume of 8.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.49% to Rs.273.00. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd saw volume of 3.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62742 shares. The stock dropped 2.41% to Rs.845.70. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

