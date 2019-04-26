Atul standalone net profit rises 8.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 1000.84 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 8.63% to Rs 108.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 1000.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 866.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.51% to Rs 428.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 270.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.01% to Rs 3915.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3107.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

