Atul standalone net profit rises 8.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 1000.84 croreNet profit of Atul rose 8.63% to Rs 108.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 1000.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 866.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.51% to Rs 428.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 270.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.01% to Rs 3915.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3107.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1000.84866.58 15 3915.813107.49 26 OPM %19.2616.77 -18.8015.20 - PBDT195.88169.25 16 763.89502.03 52 PBT165.82142.45 16 651.90397.25 64 NP108.5499.92 9 428.64270.41 59
