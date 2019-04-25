Cyient consolidated net profit rises 49.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 1162.90 croreNet profit of Cyient rose 49.16% to Rs 176.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 1162.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1061.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.03% to Rs 478.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 405.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 4617.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3913.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1162.901061.80 10 4617.503913.90 18 OPM %14.3313.37 -13.7013.28 - PBDT237.40180.40 32 734.70651.30 13 PBT211.30154.70 37 623.30546.10 14 NP176.60118.40 49 478.50405.40 18
