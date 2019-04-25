Cyient consolidated net profit rises 49.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 1162.90 crore

Net profit of rose 49.16% to Rs 176.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 1162.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1061.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.03% to Rs 478.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 405.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 4617.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3913.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

