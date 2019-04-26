Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 56.45 crore

Net profit of rose 20.35% to Rs 37.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 56.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.32% to Rs 165.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 254.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 230.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

56.4555.18254.08230.4579.2978.9179.8380.2355.5951.17242.17210.2753.0448.24231.75200.0037.8531.45165.04131.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)