JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.86%
Business Standard

Indian Energy Exchange standalone net profit rises 20.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 56.45 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 20.35% to Rs 37.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 56.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.32% to Rs 165.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 254.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 230.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales56.4555.18 2 254.08230.45 10 OPM %79.2978.91 -79.8380.23 - PBDT55.5951.17 9 242.17210.27 15 PBT53.0448.24 10 231.75200.00 16 NP37.8531.45 20 165.04131.69 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 17:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU