Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 5.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 695.58 crore

Net profit of Carborundum Universal declined 5.91% to Rs 61.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 695.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 638.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.88% to Rs 247.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 215.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 2655.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2330.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales695.58638.44 9 2655.612330.46 14 OPM %17.1518.14 -16.5017.11 - PBDT120.77121.89 -1 477.05427.61 12 PBT94.8494.26 1 368.78321.62 15 NP61.8965.78 -6 247.68215.60 15

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 17:13 IST

