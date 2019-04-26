Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 5.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 695.58 crore

Net profit of Universal declined 5.91% to Rs 61.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 695.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 638.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.88% to Rs 247.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 215.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 2655.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2330.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

