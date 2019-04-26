Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 5.91% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Carborundum Universal standalone net profit rises 31.77% in the September 2018 quarter
Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 7.32% in the September 2018 quarter
Capfin India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Uflex standalone net profit declines 49.15% in the September 2018 quarter
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 695.58 croreNet profit of Carborundum Universal declined 5.91% to Rs 61.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 695.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 638.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.88% to Rs 247.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 215.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 2655.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2330.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales695.58638.44 9 2655.612330.46 14 OPM %17.1518.14 -16.5017.11 - PBDT120.77121.89 -1 477.05427.61 12 PBT94.8494.26 1 368.78321.62 15 NP61.8965.78 -6 247.68215.60 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU