ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 70.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.13% to Rs 13.22 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India declined 70.94% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.13% to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.229.932.348.261.731.211.510.971.525.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)