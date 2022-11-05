JUST IN
ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 70.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.13% to Rs 13.22 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India declined 70.94% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.13% to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.229.93 33 OPM %2.348.26 -PBDT1.731.21 43 PBT1.510.97 56 NP1.525.23 -71

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 13:59 IST

