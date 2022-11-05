JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 21.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.44% to Rs 281.47 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 21.65% to Rs 91.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.44% to Rs 281.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 294.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.281.47294.5586.3273.87125.92101.10125.01100.5691.0474.84

