JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 21.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.44% to Rs 281.47 croreNet profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 21.65% to Rs 91.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.44% to Rs 281.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 294.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales281.47294.55 -4 OPM %86.3273.87 -PBDT125.92101.10 25 PBT125.01100.56 24 NP91.0474.84 22
