Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 28.38% to Rs 493.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 384.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.06% to Rs 4337.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3553.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

