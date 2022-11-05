Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.38% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 22.06% to Rs 4337.59 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 28.38% to Rs 493.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 384.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.06% to Rs 4337.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3553.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4337.593553.68 22 OPM %16.4115.71 -PBDT710.86573.00 24 PBT659.20522.84 26 NP493.28384.22 28

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 08:06 IST

