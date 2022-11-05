Ador Welding consolidated net profit declines 31.83% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 15.90% to Rs 184.87 croreNet profit of Ador Welding declined 31.83% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 184.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 159.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales184.87159.51 16 OPM %8.198.16 -PBDT16.2113.24 22 PBT13.3410.57 26 NP9.9814.64 -32
