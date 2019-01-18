Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 51.03% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 25.19% to Rs 68.29 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 51.03% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 68.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 91.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales68.2991.28 -25 OPM %17.1029.05 -PBDT19.6535.80 -45 PBT15.8532.31 -51 NP10.2220.87 -51

