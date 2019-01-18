Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.86 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 60.75% to Rs 23.55 croreNet Loss of Burnpur Cement reported to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 60.75% to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales23.5514.65 61 OPM %2.127.10 -PBDT0.671.06 -37 PBT-3.31-2.01 -65 NP-3.86-3.34 -16
