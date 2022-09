Aurionpro Solutions bags order for its Murex services

Aurionpro Solutions announced an order win in its Murex services segment. This win is from one of the dominant public sectors banks in India, which will cover upgrading their Murex version from older version to new version.

This win is further expansion of the company's engagement, which covers providing 24X7 monitoring services & Level 1 support for the Murex Treasury platform at the bank. The latest order for the additional scope will cover the Murex version upgrade project, which will be implemented, on-site as well as through remote locations, the first of its kind in this segment. The implementation will be spread over 18 months.

