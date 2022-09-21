Aster DM Healthcare's pharmacy division forays into Bangladesh market

-
With franchise agreement with GD AssistAster DM Healthcare has announced its entry into the Bangladesh market with Aster Pharmacy division. Aster Pharmacy will be operated by GD Assist in Bangladesh.
Through this franchise agreement Aster DM Healthcare and GD Assist Limited aims to bring Aster Pharmacy's quality care products in the segments of Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Baby care, Skin Care, Home Healthcare etc. to serve the healthcare needs of the local population in Bangladesh
