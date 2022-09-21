JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

SpiceJet drops on buzz it sends 80 pilots on unpaid leave
Business Standard

TVS Motor launches TVS Apache 160 2V with ABS in Bangladesh

Capital Market 

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of TVS Apache 160 2V with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) in Bangladesh. The new generation ABS unit on the TVS Apache RTR series motorcycles has been developed with a special algorithm, extensively derived out of the racing track.

This enables the rider to find the quickest line around the corner without losing any speed. The motorcycle boasts single channel super moto ABS unit that has been conceived and perfected on the track. The system gives the racer total breaking control while providing sharp feedback.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 12:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU