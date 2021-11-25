Aurionpro Solutions climbs on bagging order

Aurionpro Solutions rose 3.19% to Rs 213.55 after the company bagged an order in the smart transit segment from the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Aurionpro Solutions will be the system integrator for implementing "IoT based Integrated Bus ticketing System" for the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on a Build Own Operate and Transfer ('BOOT') model.

The project is expected to be worth more than Rs 60 crore, over five years, with the minimum guaranteed revenue.

The tenure of the project includes implementation and go-live within 6 months from the signing of the contract, followed by the operations & maintenance of upto 7 years after go-live.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions surged 173.85% to Rs 19.58 crore on 39.40% rise in net sales to Rs 122.23 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Aurionpro Solutions is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently.

