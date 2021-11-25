Aurionpro Solutions climbs on bagging order

-
ALSO READ
Aurionpro Solutions bags deal for licensing of its payments software in USA
Aurionpro Solutions secures a service contract from a leading Indian Bank
Allcargo to acquire 65% stake in ECU Worldwide (Nordicon)
Aurionpro Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 141.88 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 240.77% in the June 2021 quarter
-
Aurionpro Solutions rose 3.19% to Rs 213.55 after the company bagged an order in the smart transit segment from the Government of Uttar Pradesh.Aurionpro Solutions will be the system integrator for implementing "IoT based Integrated Bus ticketing System" for the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on a Build Own Operate and Transfer ('BOOT') model.
The project is expected to be worth more than Rs 60 crore, over five years, with the minimum guaranteed revenue.
The tenure of the project includes implementation and go-live within 6 months from the signing of the contract, followed by the operations & maintenance of upto 7 years after go-live.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions surged 173.85% to Rs 19.58 crore on 39.40% rise in net sales to Rs 122.23 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Aurionpro Solutions is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU