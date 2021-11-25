Welspun Corp Ltd up for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 158.5, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.05% in last one year as compared to a 34.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 90.37% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 158.5, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 17470.9. The Sensex is at 58577.56, up 0.41%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 18.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5602.6, down 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)