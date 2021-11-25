Laurus Labs Ltd up for third consecutive session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 523.45, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.05% in last one year as compared to a 34.53% jump in NIFTY and a 14.62% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 523.45, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 17470.9. The Sensex is at 58548.02, up 0.35%. Laurus Labs Ltd has slipped around 7.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13408.1, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

