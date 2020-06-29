Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit declines 41.80% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.76% to Rs 103.07 croreNet profit of Aurionpro Solutions declined 41.80% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.76% to Rs 103.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.93% to Rs 31.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.86% to Rs 455.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 522.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales103.07153.29 -33 455.02522.15 -13 OPM %17.1518.90 -18.5821.22 - PBDT17.0927.68 -38 76.48106.63 -28 PBT3.6119.51 -81 34.2875.65 -55 NP6.4211.03 -42 31.9356.95 -44
