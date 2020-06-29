Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit declines 41.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.76% to Rs 103.07 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions declined 41.80% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.76% to Rs 103.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.93% to Rs 31.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.86% to Rs 455.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 522.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

103.07153.29455.02522.1517.1518.9018.5821.2217.0927.6876.48106.633.6119.5134.2875.656.4211.0331.9356.95

