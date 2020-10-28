Tera Software Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HBL Power Systems Ltd, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd, XPRO India Ltd and BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 October 2020.

Tera Software Ltd spiked 16.13% to Rs 34.2 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 70005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6006 shares in the past one month.

HBL Power Systems Ltd soared 14.46% to Rs 19. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17669 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd surged 12.78% to Rs 86.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29248 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5681 shares in the past one month.

XPRO India Ltd rose 9.77% to Rs 21.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 477 shares in the past one month.

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd spurt 9.68% to Rs 1.36. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 87088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34049 shares in the past one month.

