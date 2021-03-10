TVS Motor rises on launching new bike

TVS Motor Company rose 1.14% to Rs 604.5 after the two-wheeler maker announced the launch of 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday introduced the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle. TVS said the motorcycle continues to stay true to its racing pedigree by offering increased power and torque in line with its customers' evolving needs, thereby ensuring the best performance and power of 17.63 PS.

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle will be available in three colours. It will be available in two variants at the current price: Disc priced at Rs 110,320 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Drum priced at Rs 107,270.

The motorcycle gets an advanced engine 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that churns out 17.63 PS at 9250 RPM and 14.73 Nm torque at 7250 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that offers a precise and powerful riding experience. The motorcycle comes with a dual tone seat with carbon fibre pattern and LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps adding to its overall premium appeal. Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with a two kg weight reduction, with the disc variant weighing 147kg and the drum variant weighing 145 kg.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company said, "Backed by 38 years of racing pedigree, the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and increased torque, offering our customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies. TVS Apache has always been committed to scaling higher benchmarks for customer satisfaction We are confident that these enhancements will further strengthen the success story of our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle."

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer. The company's standalone net profit surged 119.4% to Rs 265.62 crore on 30.7% rise in net sales to Rs Rs 5391.39 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

