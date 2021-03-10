Man Infra subsidiary secures order worth Rs 84.32 cr

The construction company said its wholly-owned subsidiary received an order worth Rs 84.32 crore for construction of auditorium in Mira Road, Thane.

Man Vastucon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Man Infraconstruction, has received an order worth Rs 84.32 crore from Mira Shaindar Municipal Corporation for construction of auditorium situated off Western Express Highway, Mira Road East, Thane.

The project will be completed and handed over to Mira Shaindar Municipal Corporation within 1 year from the date hereof.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 76.06. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 36.59 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 27.47.

Shares of Man Infraconstruction slipped 0.23% to Rs 43.55 on BSE. Man Infraconstruction is a construction company engaged in the business of civil construction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)