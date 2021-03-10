Volumes soar at KPIT Technologies Ltd counter

KPIT Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 46.84 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 44.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 March 2021.

KPIT Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 46.84 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 44.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.62% to Rs.159.75. Volumes stood at 3.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 67701 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10739 shares. The stock slipped 0.56% to Rs.2,429.45. Volumes stood at 5601 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd registered volume of 22875 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3975 shares. The stock slipped 2.37% to Rs.1,971.80. Volumes stood at 5947 shares in the last session.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38361 shares. The stock rose 10.78% to Rs.414.10. Volumes stood at 43612 shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 47166 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10535 shares. The stock gained 3.30% to Rs.299.25. Volumes stood at 6595 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)