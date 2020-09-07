Confidence Finance & Trading standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.04% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Confidence Finance & Trading declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.04% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.170.275.8811.110.020.030.020.030.020.03

