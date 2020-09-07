JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 75.68% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Confidence Finance & Trading standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.04% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Confidence Finance & Trading declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.04% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.170.27 -37 OPM %5.8811.11 -PBDT0.020.03 -33 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.03 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 08:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU