Samyak International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Samyak International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Chalet Hotels announces cessation of director
Chalet Hotels announces resignation of Director and CFO
Samyak International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
One Indian among 12 people died in Nepal after consuming spurious liquor
-
Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 1.58 croreNet Loss of Samyak International reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.585.53 -71 OPM %25.3213.92 -PBDT0.370.74 -50 PBT-0.41-0.03 -1267 NP-0.41-0.05 -720
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU