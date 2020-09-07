Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Shree Narmada Aluminium Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Vani Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Partani Appliances reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales02.01 -100 OPM %0-6.47 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU