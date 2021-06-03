Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 966.25, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.23% in last one year as compared to a 55.88% rally in NIFTY and a 40.09% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 966.25, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 15633.25. The Sensex is at 51980.9, up 0.25%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 1.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14151.85, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

