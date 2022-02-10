Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 681.05, up 3.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.18% in last one year as compared to a 16.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.04% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 681.05, up 3.81% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 17607.35. The Sensex is at 58949.51, up 0.83%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has slipped around 5.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13570.3, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

