Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 881.55, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 14739.45. The Sensex is at 49683.89, down 0.9%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 0.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12206.6, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 886.85, up 1.33% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 124.71% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% jump in NIFTY and a 75.14% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 17.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

