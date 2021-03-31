HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rises for third straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2969, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.83% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% jump in NIFTY and a 76.03% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2969, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 14739.45. The Sensex is at 49683.89, down 0.9%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has gained around 1.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16037.85, down 1.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2985.8, up 2.25% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 35.83% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% jump in NIFTY and a 76.03% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 48.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

