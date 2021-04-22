Aurobindo Pharma Ltd stays in winning mode

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 987.9, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.05% in last one year as compared to a 53.8% jump in NIFTY and a 43.83% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 987.9, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 14324.8. The Sensex is at 47824.23, up 0.25%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 16.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13426.9, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 989, up 0.2% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 57.05% in last one year as compared to a 53.8% jump in NIFTY and a 43.83% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 19.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)